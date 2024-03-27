Cold snap with chance of snow forecast tomorrow

It might be time to get some firewood in — MetService is forecasting a cold snap which could bring snow to parts of Otago and Southland tomorrow.

A MetService spokeswoman said a west-to-southwesterly flow would cover New Zealand tomorrow, and an embedded cold front would move northwards over southern and central New Zealand.

"This front brings a change to cold southwesterlies with snow to about 600m in Southland and Otago."

During the morning, there was also a possibility northwesterlies could reach severe gale about exposed parts of the Canterbury High Country.

West or southwest winds could reach severe gale about exposed parts of Southland, Clutha and Dunedin.

Temperatures were expected to drop to about 6°C along coastal Otago and Southland, and down to 2°C inland.

"At this point, the snowfall doesn’t look to be overly heavy and it looks like it will only be in the most elevated areas.

"In terms of road snowfall warnings, I would advise people to keep an eye on the MetService website in case things do shift around or change and bring a possible risk for roads to be affected," she said.

Either way, temperatures would feel much cooler than usual for this time of year, she said.

