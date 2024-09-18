Committee or board: What will represent the views of Amberley residents?

Photo: File image

About 5000 Canterbury residents will soon learn if they will fall under a proposed new community board that will represent their views to the district council.

The Local Government Commission heard an appeal against a proposal to establish a community board for the Hurunui District Council’s south ward on Tuesday morning.

Councillors who supported the proposal said it was ‘‘more democratic’’ and would better represent the south ward's growing population.

Amberley, Leithfield and two beach communities sit within the ward's boundary.

Eleven objections were received, but only Amberley District Residents’ Association chairperson Roy Myers gave a verbal presentation to commissioners.

Myers said there was no evidence to support the change and he believed the community board would reduce representation.

‘‘The community board will not have the same level of representation or activity which is on the ward committee.

‘‘Amberley is the largest area with an expanding population. It has grown significantly and stands to grow even more.

‘‘Leithfield is a historic village with a very active community, and Amberley Beach and Leithfield Beach face challenges with climate change, sea level rise and the possibility of managed retreat.’’

Councillors voted in favour of replacing its south ward committee with an elected community board in June, following a representation review.

The proposed community board would have five members elected at large, plus the four ward councillors and the mayor.

The south ward committee comprises nine community members elected at its first meeting in a council term, plus the four ward councillors and the mayor.

Community members include representatives from residents’ associations, the Amberley Reserves Advisory Group, the Hurunui Youth Council and three independent members.

Mr Myers said he was the elected representative of the Amberley District Residents’ Association on the south ward committee.

But when questioned by the commissioners, he acknowledged that while the entire town was invited, only about 30 to 50 people attended the residents’ association’s annual meetings.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said the council believed a community board would provide more strategic direction.

She said a walking and cycling fund of $370,000 has been established from development contributions since 2010, with decision making delegated to the south ward committee.

But the committee has been unable to agree on how to spend it.

‘‘We believe an elected community board would be able to make a more strategic decision,’’ Mrs Black said.

Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said Census figures indicated the south ward had a population of 5620 in 2023, up by 410 since 2018.

This represented growth of 1.53 per cent a year, compared with the average growth of 2.3% a year since 2001.

But Mr Dobbie said the council had concerns with the Census data and believed the growth was considerably higher, as it did not match the council’s own data including consents issued for new houses.

The Local Government Commission said it aimed to communicate with the council in four to six weeks.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.