Councils forge ahead with Three Waters legal action

The Waimakariri and Timaru District Councils are going ahead with legal action on Three Waters ownership, despite the government introducing a 10 entities model.

The two councils have filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal to seek a declaration on property ownership rights, following a High Court decision earlier this year.

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty announced a revised Three Waters reform package on Thursday, April 13, introducing 10 entities instead of four.

But Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the announcement did nothing to address concerns around community property rights and a meaningful local voice.

‘‘We think New Zealanders will see through this, it is the same plan with a different name,’’ he said in a joint statement with Communities 4 Local Democracy He hapori mō te Manapori co-chairperson Helen Worboys.

‘‘Simply adding more entities and changing the name is a desperate attempt to save this plan and an attempt to show they’ve done something with the $100 million they’ve sunk into this process so far.’’

Under the revised model, 13 councils would form a Canterbury / West Coast entity, instead of one encompassing the entire South Island.

Entities would be owned by local councils with council and Mana Whenua representatives providing strategic oversight.

Mr McAnulty said he had engaged with local government leaders and relevant stakeholders in recent weeks.

‘‘The feedback has been overwhelmingly clear that our water infrastructure deficit needs to be addressed now if we’re to save households from ballooning bills that will make water unaffordable.

‘‘But also that the reform programme must be led at a regional level - we have listened closely and absolutely agree.’’

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said the Canterbury Mayoral Forum proposed a similar regional entity model at the start of the process.

‘‘This model was in the early thinking, but the government kicked it out and said it wasn’t what they were thinking.’’

She said a smaller entity would at least allow for local voices to be heard, but the devil would be in the detail.

The Waimakariri, Timaru, and Whangarei district councils sought declarations from the High Court earlier this year around property rights of Three Waters assets.

The High Court did confirm the government planned to ‘‘confiscate’’ councils’ Three Waters assets under its proposed legislation.

But it said the question of compensation rested with Parliament.

Mrs Black and Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said they were supportive of the legal action.

Mr Mackle said the High Court judge’s decision was ‘‘bizarre’’, in accepting that the government was confiscating Three Waters, but not taking action.

‘‘It has kind of left it in limbo, so hopefully we will get an outcome this time.’’

Comment has been sought from Ngāi Tahu.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air