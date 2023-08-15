Crews spend night at 'well-involved' house fire

Two crews initially reached the fire and further crews were called when the blaze was reported as 'well involved'. Photo: NZ Herald

North Canterbury firefighters spent the best part of an hour taking on a house fire on a suburban street.

Multiple residents on Ohaka Rd, near Kaiapoi, called emergency services to report a blaze raging from a property on the street.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Blair Walklin said the calls came in after 10pm last night and two units from Kaiapoi and Woodend responded.

Upon arriving, they found a two-story house "well-involved" and further back-up was requested.

As another crew from Redwood arrived, firefighters began to tackle the flames and worked to extinguish any hotspots.

Walklin said it took 40 minutes to douse the flames, but one crew stayed the duration of the night to monitor the situation.

The remaining crew only left the scene at 6am this morning.