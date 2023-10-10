Crypto cases still rising in Queenstown

Queenstown's cryptosporidium outbreak is continuing, with 65 confirmed cases reported today.

Te Whatu Ora said there were also 18 probable cases and 26 under investigation.

On Friday it was reported that human faeces had been identified as the most likely source of the contaminated water supply which caused the outbreak.

Te Whatu Ora said investigations had concluded the outbreak started through human faecal contamination of the source water in Lake Wakatipu, but the exact source was unlikely to ever be known.

Boil water notices remain in place for many residents.

The next case update will be on Thursday.