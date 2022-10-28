Deputy mayor re-appointed in Waimakariri

Neville Atkinson (left) is congratulated by Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon. Photo: Supplied by Waimakariri District Council

Neville Atkinson has been re-appointed as Waimakariri Deputy Mayor.

Mayor Dan Gordon says he had no hesitation in asking Cr Atkinson to do a second term.

‘‘He was my choice after the last election and he has been a loyal and hard working Deputy Mayor, and he provides exceptional support to myself and to the council.

‘‘There is no other choice for me.’’

Cr Atkinson’s appointment was confirmed on Thursday, October 27, following the swearing in of councillors for the new term.

‘‘It is quite a thrill to be back and I am enthusiastic for another three years. The comments around the table yesterday were very supportive.

‘‘Support from your community is fantastic, but support from your peers is something else.’’

He says the next three years are sure to be a busy time with reform coming from central government, particularly around the future of local democracy.

‘‘It needs fundamental change in the funding model and I believe that has to come from the tax dollar.

‘‘It is fine to send more our way, but if there is no tax dollars with it where does it go?’’

Joining Mr Gordon and Cr Atkinson around the council table were newcomers Cr Jason Goldsworthy, Cr Brent Cairns and Cr Tim Fulton.

Returning councillors Philip Redmond, Al Blackie, Niki Mealings, Joan Ward, Paul Williams and Robbie Brine were also sworn in.

Mr Gordon says he has met with all 10 councillors since the October 8 election and plans to confirm portfolio and committee appointments at the first ordinary council meeting on Tuesday, November 8.

‘‘There will be some tweaks and improvements, but there are no major changes.

‘‘With three new councillors there was always going to be a bit of change around the table, so it is about trying to get the right mix.’’

Drainage will be a separate portfolio, while Mr Gordon will take the lead on a new government reform portfolio.

‘‘We have Three Waters, Resource Management Act, the future of local government and other changes we are dealing with, so it is important we have a strong voice,’’ he says.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air