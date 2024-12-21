East of Oamaru

PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Film set pre-production work is now visibly under way in Oamaru for a seven-part Netflix series based on the John Steinbeck novel East of Eden.

In this view, taken on Monday, looking northeast from the railway overbridge at the entrance to the Oamaru Harbour Precinct, a shanty town set was being constructed on Friendly Bay Reserve next to the Oamaru Steam and Rail Society’s headquarters.

The society’s historic railway rolling stock will also be utilised for filming from the second week of January for about 10 days at the historic Oamaru railway station, which can be seen in the middle distance.

There will also be road closures in the historic Victorian precinct covering portions of Harbour, Itchen, Humber and Tyne Sts along with Service Lane from January 9-20.