Enchanted forest facing axe: 'Storm in a fairy tea cup'

The Ashburton District Council and the local community board are considering the fate of the Enchanted Forest. Photo: LDR / Supplied

It appears not everyone has been taken in by the magic of Methven's Enchanted Forest.

Sonia and Athol McAlpine started the enchanted forest in a section of the Methven Walkway in August last year, but following a complaint were prepared to tear it all down.

However, an overwhelming response from the community has tempered their response.

What started as a few fairy doors has blossomed into a popular walking spot for young and old, but complaints have been set in motion as well as discussion about responsibility and control of the walkway.

"Our intent was to make it a bit of harmless fun for people walking up there," Sonia McAlpine said.

"It's a row of trees that have been there as long as I can remember, a boring old walkway covering a ditch.

"It's not like the doors are impeding the track. It's a storm in a fairy tea cup."

The Ashburton District Council received two complaints earlier this month concerning the decorations that have formed the Enchanted Forest trail, in particular questioning whether people can decorate a public space without permission and concerns about plastic in the natural environment.

Council group manager community services Steve Fabish said that, as with all customer enquiries, the council had a responsibility to follow up.

It was brought to the Methven Community Board at a workshop on Monday.

"Methven Community Board and council staff are supportive of the Enchanted Forest trail, but we see a need for a better management structure to be put in place for walkways, to ensure these types of community initiatives are safe, placed in suitable locations, and all parties involved are aware of their responsibilities," Fabish said.

"As of yet, the council has not removed or asked for any Enchanted Forest items to be removed."

Initially discouraged by the complaints, the McAlpines considered taking it down until the issue blew up on local social media. They were overwhelmed by the community support.

Methven's Enchanted Forest. Photo: Facebook / Sonia McAlpine

As it had grown, McAlpine said "it has got a bit out of our control" so setting some guidelines and parameters was now necessary.

"It's a good thing we are having the discussion."

McAlpine's resignation as deputy chair of the Methven Community Board was made official this week as she intended not running in the upcoming elections again, after serving three terms.

She reiterated that no-one had asked the couple to dismantle anything and they were taking a wait-and-see approach to the council's process.

"We will work through the process, but in the meantime we both feel we can't let the children down. They have done nothing wrong so our fairy doors and displays will remain until further notice."

Fabish said staff were now working with the Methven Community Board and other parties, including the McAlpines, to find a constructive way forward.

Deputy mayor Liz McMillan had been collating community feedback and would present it formally to the Methven Community Board when the matter was next considered.

By Jonathan Leask