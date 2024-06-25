Fluoride protesters march in Oamaru

Photo: Gregor Richardson

A group of around 150 protesters have marched through Oamaru opposing plans to fluoridate the town's water supply.

The protest left from Scotts Brewery and made its way to the council offices where Waitaki mayor Gary Kircher addressed the group.

The Waitaki District Council announced earlier this month it had received advice from the director-general of health directing the council to have the water supply fluoridated by June 30.

A petition of more than 550 signatures had urged the council to not add fluoride to the water.

Fluoride Free Waitaki spokeswoman Sheryl Black said before the protest that central government was “holding a giant stick” by enforcing the fluoridation.