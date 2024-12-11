Hanmer flyride finally gets green light

An artist's impression of the proposed flyride for Conical Hill, Hanmer Springs. Image: Supplied by Hurunui District Council

The proposed Hanmer Springs flyride has been given the go-ahead by the Environment Court.

But there are still a few bumps in the road. The Environment Court issued an interim decision on Friday to reject an appeal by The Friends of Conical Hill Incorporated, three years after a Hurunui District Council-appointed commissioner granted a resource consent.

The Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa had applied to install and operate the gravity-based recreation activity at Conical Hill Reserve.

Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said the council is relieved to finally get a decision.

‘‘It is good news. It has taken a long time to get here, but at least we’ve got a decision.

‘‘We will need to work through the viability of the project and then the council can consider what it does next.’’

Dobbie said staff will prepare a report to present to the council early in the new year.

The project received $2 million in funding from the Government's Shovel Ready fund in 2020.

When first proposed, the attraction was expected to create 23 jobs and inject $4 million into the local economy over its first five years of operation.

Submitters opposed to the flyride said it would have a visual impact on the recreation character, biodiversity and horse trails in the area.

Concerns were also raised about parking, traffic congestion, noise, along with the risk of fire, and devaluation of properties.

In her decision, Judge Lauren Semple said she is satisfied the impacts of the proposal are able to be managed under the Hurunui District Plan and the National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity.

By David Hill, Local Democracy

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air