Is Hanmer Springs the next boom town for retirees?

Hanmer Springs’ small population can swell to 10,000 people during busy weekends. Photo: LDR / Hurunui District Council

Hanmer Springs is growing as more people choose to retire in the alpine village.

Local cafe owner and Hanmer Springs Community Board chairperson Mary Holloway said the village is booming, with new sub-divisions being built.

The village has a permanent population of around 700 people, plus holiday homes, but it can swell up to 10,000 people during busy weekends.

''People want to come here for a bit of peace and quiet,'' Holloway said.

''Hanmer has always been a tourism town, but we still have that connection with the rural sector, and we still have that village feel.''

Most visitors come from Christchurch and other cities around New Zealand, with international visitors starting to return after Covid.

The challenge is providing the services needed to support the large influx of visitors and a growing older population from a small ratepayer base, Holloway said.

It means the community needs to provide for its own services, such as the Hurunui District Council-owned Hanmer Springs Medical Centre and doctor's house.

The medical centre was loan funded, and the community board is planning to have the loan paid off in the 2027/28 financial year.

Hurunui district councillor Tom Davies said Hanmer is an attractive place to retire to with its ''beautiful climate'' and houses are still marginally cheaper than Christchurch.

''There is an area in the new Red Barn Estate sub-division aimed at providing older residents' accommodation, with tiny sections and shared facilities, which I think is a great idea.''

He said the advantage of having so many visitors is it makes it viable for businesses, so the town is well served with bars, restaurants and well-equipped shops.

It also meant there was also plenty of part time work for those wanting to supplement their pension.

The Hanmer Springs Men's Shed is ''booming'', while other clubs like the bridge club and friendship club are well supported, he said.

For the more active there are walking tracks, mountain bike trails and the recently launched park run.

The council is planning to produce an age-friendly community plan to support the growing older population across the district.

Staff conducted a survey of residents across the district aged over 60 earlier this year to get a sense of community needs.

Housing and access to health care were identified as issues.

Most respondents said their housing met their present needs, but others cited a lack of services, poor insulation and the potential of becoming lonely.

Nearly one-third of respondents indicated they were likely to move in the next five years, either to Amberley, or to larger population centres like Rangiora or Christchurch, where they could better access health care.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.