Heavy rain, wind on the way for parts Canterbury as front moves through

Some unsettled weather looks to be on the way for the South Island, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the chance of thunderstorms in some places.

MetService has heavy rain warnings in place for the Canterbury headwaters south of Arthur's Pass, Fiordland and the Otago headwaters.

A heavy wind watch is in place for the Canterbury high country and foothills, with northwest winds expected to approach "severe gale in exposed places".

The forecaster says an active trough, preceded by a strong and moist northwest flow, will move over southern New Zealand tomorrow.

The trough is expected to bring some heavy rain to western parts of the South Island, and strong to gale-force northwest winds in exposed parts of central and southern New Zealand.

The front could also bring thunderstorms to parts of Canterbury, Southland and Otago tomorrow.

More settled conditions are expected from Wednesday.