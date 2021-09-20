Monday, 20 September 2021

Heavy rain, wind on the way for parts Canterbury as front moves through

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Some unsettled weather looks to be on the way for the South Island, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the chance of thunderstorms in some places.

    MetService has heavy rain warnings in place for the Canterbury headwaters south of Arthur's Pass, Fiordland and the Otago headwaters.

    A heavy wind watch is in place for the Canterbury high country and foothills, with northwest winds expected to approach "severe gale in exposed places".

    The forecaster says an active trough, preceded by a strong and moist northwest flow, will move over southern New Zealand tomorrow.

    The trough is expected to bring some heavy rain to western parts of the South Island, and strong to gale-force northwest winds in exposed parts of central and southern New Zealand.

    The front could also bring thunderstorms to parts of Canterbury, Southland and Otago tomorrow. 

    More settled conditions are expected from Wednesday.

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter