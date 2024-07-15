Hurunui confirms 10.98% rise as it adopts 10-year plan

The Hurunui District Council has finally adopted its 2024/34 Long Term Plan. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Councillors hope to complete at least some of their ambitious roading programme after belatedly adopting the Hurunui Long Term Plan on Monday.

The Hurunui District Council had deferred adopting the 10-year budget for the region by the June 30 deadline, after it failed to get the level of funding it sought from Waka Kotahi/New Zealand Transport Agency.

But councillors accepted a recommendation from council chief executive Hamish Dobbie to stick with an average rates rise of 10.98 percent, so the council could at least complete some of its roading programme.

While Waka Kotahi’s overall funding had increased, Hurunui’s allocation was not enough to fund the upgrades needed to ensure the resilience of the district’s roading network, Mr Dobbie said at a council meeting on June 25.

But Waka Kotahi director regional relationships, James Caygill, said the Hurunui District Council’s funding request for the next three years was too costly - almost double the council’s funding allocation for the 2021/24 period.

Councillors adopted the Long Term Plan on Monday with 10 votes in favour, while councillor Garry Jackson abstained.

Cr Jackson said he could not support increasing staffing costs above the level of inflation, while he found the proposals for the development of the Queen Mary Heritage Reserve in Hanmer Springs did not meet the ‘‘standard of rigor’’ in financial management expected.

Mayor Marie Black said she was pleased with the Long Term Plan process.

‘‘This is a piece of work we have been involved in for a very long time, as elected members, in partnership with our staff and with our community.

‘‘We tried something a little bit different by going out as elected members and engaging directly with our community and on reflection I think it was a good decision.’’

The council had consulted on a proposed average rates rise of 12.37%, before instructing staff to go through the budgets with a fine tooth comb.

The staffing allocation was pruned back from 155.41 to 150.05 full time equivalents and the councillors’ mileage allowance also had a trim.

But the pain is expected to continue, with a 14.49% rates hike predicted for the 2025/26 financial year.

The council consulted on investment in roading, the development of the Queen Mary Historic Reserve and rating for stormwater activities.

Provision has also been made to replenish the coastal bund at Amberley Beach.

A bund is a type of embankment which protects against the sea.

Amberley Beach ratepayers will be levied $303.56 a year, an increase from $258.83 a year, which was requested by the residents’ group.

Chief financial officer Jason Beck said the council had received an ‘‘unmodified’’ report from Audit New Zealand, which concluded the information provided in the Long Term Plan was ‘‘fit for purpose’’.er

