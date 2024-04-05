'Keep an eye out' for poachers - police

Police are urging people in North Canterbury to keep an eye out for suspicious or unusual activity after reports of poaching in the area.

A police spokesperson said unlawful hunting puts other people in the area at risk and "could have potentially fatal consequences".

"We know there are times when members of our community may not be sure whether they should call police to report something – but even something that seems like it might be minor could be key to catching potential offenders in the act.

"So if you see an unfamiliar vehicle left on the side of the road, hear odd noises in the night, or observe people walking around that seem out of place – let us know.

"If something is happening now, please call police on 111. If you want to report something after it has occurred and you are in the North Canterbury area you can do so via the Rural Lookout app, or via 105 – either by phone or online."

Police are currently trialling the Rural Lookout app which provides people with another way to report suspicious activity.

"Poaching can be the catalyst for other crimes, such as fuel theft, stock theft, or machinery damage/theft," the spokesperson said.

"Often these types of crimes will be opportunistic, and there are steps you can take to protect your property, including ensuring all your valuable equipment is secured and/or locked away.

"Other security options include installing CCTV or wireless alert systems, which can activate an alarm in your house to alert you that someone is on your property.

"These devices are highly effective and can even work in areas across some distance, where there is no cell coverage.

"There are also satellite GPS devices available that can be installed covertly on items such as quad bikes and other machinery which can be tracked if they get stolen. Satellite devices also do not require cell coverage to track."