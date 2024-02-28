Lake Tekapo, Mt Cook among top Insta spots

Aoraki/Mount Cook. Photo: File image

Fiordland and Wānaka are among the most popular attractions in a new ranking of the country's most "Instagrammable” locations.

Online casino guide NZCasinoClub analysed Instagram hashtag data for 25 locations across the country to find which areas had the most hashtags.

The Hobbiton Movie Set, near Matamata in Waikato, rated thecountry's most snapped location.

Fiordland's Milford Sound was ranked second with 445,000 hash-tagged posts and Canterbury's Lake Tekapo third on 272,000 posts.

Seven South Island destinations made the top 10. Canterbury destinations Aoraki/Mount Cook (218,000 posts) and Mount Cook National Park also feature.

Wānaka attractions Roy's Peak (78,500 posts) and the Wanaka Tree (46,700 posts) were sixth and eighth on the list, while Doubtful Sound in Fiordland (34,300 posts) came 10th.

This willow in Lake Wanaka is a favourite beauty spot. Photo: ODT files

There were more than 473,000 posts containing the hashtag #hobbiton, showing the movie set is the most picturesque destination.

The five-hectare set is located on a working 500ha sheep and beef farm with a very scenic landscape including a lake, hills and big trees.

The stars of Hobbiton are 44 Hobbit holes which were used as an external movie set for The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings films.

Milford Sound in Fiordland was ranked second on the list. Photo: ODT files

However, the set recently opened its new attraction, Bagshot Row, where visitors can see the inside of a Hobbit hole.

Other North Island spots to make the top 10 are Coromandel’s Cathedral Cove and Tongariro National Park.

The naturally formed archway has been a popular tourist destination for a long time. Unfortunately, the cove was heavily impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle last year and its walkways are closed. However, the spot is still accessible by boat and a kayak tour.

Tongariro National Park spans two regions, Waikato and Manawatū-Wanganui, and is best known for the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, a scenic, 21km hike.

Highlights and photo hotspots include the three volcanoes Mount Tongariro, Ngauruhoe (Mount Doom in the Lord of the Rings movies) and Ruapehu - as well as the Emerald Lakes.

Roy's Peak offers the chance for some memorable photos. Photo: Reddit

Full ranking

1. Hobbiton (473,000 posts using #hobbiton), Waikato

2. Milford Sound (445,000 posts using #milfordsound), Fiordland

3. Lake Tekapo (272,000 posts using #laketekapo), Canterbury

4. Mount Cook (218,000 posts using #mountcook), Canterbury

5. Cathedral Cove (122,000 posts using #cathedralcove), Coromandel

6. Roy’s Peak (78,500 posts using #royspeak), Wānaka

7. Tongariro National Park (72,000 posts using #tongarironationalpark)

8. Wanaka Tree (46,700 posts using #wanakatree), Wānaka

9. Mount Cook National Park (38,700 posts using #mountcooknationalpark), Canterbury

10. Doubtful Sound (34,300 posts using #doubtfulsound), Fiordland

- NZ Herald and ODT Online