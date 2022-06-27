Man shot by police in Kaiapoi remains in critical condition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man who was shot by police after allegedly threatening a member of the public remains in a critical condition after having surgery for his wounds.
Scene examinations continued in Kaiapoi today, after police shot a man in the Canterbury town on Saturday night.
The man allegedly threatened a member of the public with a knife and metal bar before attacking a police car.
Around 20 minutes later, he was shot multiple times in the chest, abdomen and limbs after failing to respond to police negotiations, pepper spray and a taser.
The man has had surgery for wounds and remains in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital, a Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said.
Police reported yesterday he was in a serious condition, but the DHB said today he was in a critical condition.
Police said there was no general arming of officers in Canterbury after the shooting.
They declined to comment further while investigations were under way.