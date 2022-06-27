Man shot by police in Kaiapoi remains in critical condition

A man who was shot by police after allegedly threatening a member of the public remains in a critical condition after having surgery for his wounds.

Scene examinations continued in Kaiapoi today, after police shot a man in the Canterbury town on Saturday night.

The man allegedly threatened a member of the public with a knife and metal bar before attacking a police car.

Around 20 minutes later, he was shot multiple times in the chest, abdomen and limbs after failing to respond to police negotiations, pepper spray and a taser.

The man has had surgery for wounds and remains in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital, a Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said.

Police reported yesterday he was in a serious condition, but the DHB said today he was in a critical condition.

Police said there was no general arming of officers in Canterbury after the shooting.

They declined to comment further while investigations were under way.