Monday, 27 June 2022

Man shot by police in Kaiapoi remains in critical condition

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    A man who was shot by police after allegedly threatening a member of the public remains in a critical condition after having surgery for his wounds.

    Scene examinations continued in Kaiapoi today, after police shot a man in the Canterbury town on Saturday night.

    The man allegedly threatened a member of the public with a knife and metal bar before attacking a police car.

    Around 20 minutes later, he was shot multiple times in the chest, abdomen and limbs after failing to respond to police negotiations, pepper spray and a taser.

    The man has had surgery for wounds and remains in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital, a Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said.

    Police reported yesterday he was in a serious condition, but the DHB said today he was in a critical condition.

    Police said there was no general arming of officers in Canterbury after the shooting.

    They declined to comment further while investigations were under way.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter