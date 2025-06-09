Residents risk being cut off after bridge funding dries up

The Wharekiri Stream can be impassible after a heavy rainfall. Photo: Supplied by Shirley Millard

Clarence Valley farmers have been left high and dry following a decision not to extend a funding deadline for replacing a quake-damaged bridge north of Kaikōura.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has informed the Kaikōura District Council it will not extend the June 30 sunset clause or offer additional funding for a replacement for the Glen Alton Bridge on Waiau Toa Clarence River, which was destroyed in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016.

Property owners now face an uncertain future, without year-round, all weather access to the valley.

Steve and Shirley Millard have been farming in the valley for 13 years, with Mrs Millard commuting to work in Kaikōura.

''It should have been done way before now,'' Steve said.

''They said they are looking at other options, but I can't see many.''

The Clarence Valley is home to several properties, including forestry blocks, large hill country properties and Department of Conservation land.

For now, access in and out is via Waipapa Road, Wharekiri Stream and a paper road through several properties.

But the Wharekiri Stream is prone to flooding in heavy rain events and can be impassable for up to two weeks. Access is by four-wheel-drive only.

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty said NZTA's decision is a major setback and left the council with few options.

''The project has had a number of complex issues and stakeholder challenges that, despite best efforts, council has not been able to fully overcome.''

The NZTA board approved emergency works funding of $12.6 million from the National Land Transport Programme in 2019 to replace bridge - a 95 percent subsidy, but the project has been beset by challenges.

The council initially applied to Environment Canterbury (ECan) for a resource consent to build a $13.5m bridge, 500 metres upstream from the previous bridge.

The remains of the Glen Alton bridge in the Clarence Valley, north of Kaikōura. Photo: Supplied / Kaikōura District Council

But this was opposed by Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura on cultural grounds.

Last year, the council asked its contractor, Contract Structures Ltd, to provide a cost estimate for building a bridge at the original site.

Going to the original site will require the council to acquire land for an access road to the new bridge, a process expected to take up to 18 month.

The council will leave the local share funding of around $500,000 in the 2025/26 annual plan budget while the next steps are considered, Doughty said.

NZTA regional manager central and lower South Island Peter Brown said the agency advised the council in December its application for an extension would likely be declined unless it could provide evidence by 28 February the challenges it faced could be overcome.

''Despite some progress being made on key issues, there remained significant ongoing risks and a lack of a clear path forward.''

The NZTA board met last month and declined an extension and a funding increase to $16.5m.

''We understand there will be disappointment over this decision for Clarence Valley residents,'' Brown said.

''The prolonged delays and unresolved issues make continued investment in this project untenable.''

Brown said NZTA will continue to work with the council to explore what options are available.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.