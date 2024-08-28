Mayors 'open' to regional deals

Dan Gordon. Photo: North Canterbury News

Craig Mackle. Photo: Kaikōura District Council

Regional deals are on the table for councils - and North Canterbury’s mayors are keen to hear more.

The Government announced its intention to work more closely with local councils at last week’s Local Government NZ conference in Wellington.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said regional deals, or partnerships between central Government and councils, would help drive economic growth and deliver infrastructure needs.

He said city and regional deals have been successful in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Up to five regions will be invited to provide straightforward, basic proposals for a regional deal.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said Canterbury was well placed to partner with the Government.

‘‘Canterbury is an engine room of New Zealand’s economy and we believe the Government sees this too.

‘‘The Government was clear in its announcement that its priority was to work with regions who are supportive of its general approach.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the announcement was a positive step, but ‘‘the devil will be in the detail’’.

‘‘This will be a discussion point at the Canterbury Mayoral Forum as regional deals, or even perhaps sub-regional deals, are a tool that can help solve some of the infrastructure challenges Canterbury faces.’’

He said Waimakariri urgently needed investment in roading projects, such as the Skew Bridge replacement and the proposed Rangiora eastern link road.

‘‘A regional deal could be one mechanism for achieving this.’’

Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie questioned whether there will be much benefit from a regional deal for smaller councils like Hurunui.

‘‘I think the clue is in the name. Regional deals will be based on growth.

‘‘The Government seems to have the ambition to do better on housing and infrastructure.

‘‘It might potentially favour cities or it could be regional deals, which favour the region, but we won’t know until we see the detail.’’

Local Government NZ (LGNZ) president Sam Broughton said councils were ready to partner with central Government.

‘‘In May, LGNZ released a draft proposal for what city and regional deals should look like.

‘‘We’re pleased to see partnership, new funding tools and a commitment to long-term planning, which were in our proposal, also included in the Government’s framework.’’

Mr Broughton called for cross-party support for regional deals to avoid time and money being wasted because of a change in Government direction.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air