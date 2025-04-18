Warning heritage buildings at risk over funding freeze

Invercargill's Civic Theatre is one of the city's most prominent heritage buildings. Photo: Matthew Rosenberg/LDR

A potential funding freeze for Invercargill’s heritage buildings could result in spiralling maintenance, an expert has warned.

In February, Invercargill City Council proposed to pause the council’s Built Heritage Fund for one year following five rounds of funding.

Council group manager consenting and environment Jonathan Shaw said the move was one of a range of savings options considered which would not affect core activities at the council.

A nudge to share feedback on the proposal was recently sent out by Southern Heritage founding member Ann Barsby, whose son Andrew works as a building surveyor for Origin Heritage, focusing on restoration and conservation.

Andrew Barsby told Local Democracy Reporting that without funding, buildings were more at risk of not having work done, meaning they could deteriorate quickly.

“Heritage buildings need that sort of constant maintenance, like little bits all the time,” he said.

“There’s a danger where it’s just a bit too expensive, so it gets put off and put off and put off, and then before you know it’s no longer an easily repairable maintenance item.

"It’s a huge $100,000 defect you’ve got to deal with.”

Barsby said it was important to look after heritage buildings because of the connection they had to both people and the past.

There was a misconception that a building had to be Victorian or a certain age to be considered heritage. But that was not the case, he said, with consideration given to factors such as architecture, connection to important people and rarity.

The expression “the greenest building has already been built” rang true, and the buildings which were already there shouldn't be knocked down, Barsby said.

“A lot of these buildings were built to last.”

Invercargill’s heritage funding has been split into two parts: a built heritage fund and a seismic strengthening fund.

Combined amounts given out over the five rounds have ranged between $100,000 and $350,000 per round, with a total of almost $1.4 million distributed.

Owners of heritage buildings are encouraged to paint them from an approved palette in keeping with the era they were constructed.

The proposed pause was recently consulted on as part of the council’s annual plan, with a final decision to be made in June.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air