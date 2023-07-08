Methven support for mountain staff

Mt Hutt staff enjoy a meal at Molecule Cafe.

After briefly opening, Mt Hutt had been forced to close due to rain severely impacting the snow base.

Not since 1987 has this occurred and whilst there is a snow making system in place, they had to wait for temperatures to decrease in order to use them.

The shutdown has affected the mountain staff hugely, with many going on the hunt to find some short term work to aid their finances.

It’s an immensely difficult time for all involved but what has been great to see is local Methven businesses stepping up to at least ease the burden.

The likes of Topp Country cafe ´ are offering a free regular coffee and bacon buttie, every Tuesday and Thursday, between 8.30am and 12pm, running until the 14th July.

Jessica Dray presented a complimentary dance and yoga class at Flow Pool and Studio on Friday 23rd June.

Newab Eatery have proposed a discounted curry, rice and butter or garlic naan for the price of $11.99, running until the mountain opens.

Berry Beauty offered discounted specials for mountain staff, including Brazilians, 30 minute facial, lash lift with tint, hybrid brows and a one colour manicure.

Mt Hutt have also put on $6 meals, serving out the back of their town office, between 4pm-5pm.

Garage Gym advertised a week’s free membership pass, running from Saturday 24th June until Sunday 1st July.

All Levels Power Yoga publicised adiscount of $10 for casual or $50 for five classes.

Molecule Cafealso ran a free soup and karma cola drink on Monday 26th June and the Brown pub ran a free spit roast pork sandwich on Wednesday 28th June.

Johnatello’s Pizza Inferno and Kebizza also jumped in to aid, doing deals to help out the mountain staff.

Opuke Thermol Pools and Spa have offered some free sessions and Elim Church and All Saints Church have put on food too.

Many other businesses have provided short term work for the staff.

Amongst all this, Mt Hutt have put on some of their own events to keep their staff entertained.

A trip to Ashburton town office and Mt Hutt Bike Park, a touch tournament at the Methven Domain and an Internationals vs Kiwis game of cricket, also held at the Methven domain. Unfortunately, the latter was called off due to the rain but overall, we have seen a fantastic community effort to show the Mt Hutt staff support.

Sunday saw Mt Hutt finally open again, with great numbers flocking.

The hope now is to receive more snow and keep it running for the foreseeable future.

By John Peneycad