Sunday, 8 December 2024

Updated 8.51 pm

Missing Canterbury woman found deceased

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Photo: RNZ/Patrice Allen
    Police say a woman who has been reported missing in Canterbury has been found deceased.

    They said the 54-year-old was last seen in Woodend Beach yesterday morning.

    The death is not suspicious, police said.

    RNZ