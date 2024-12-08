Missing Canterbury woman found deceased

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Canterbury Districts 0 Comments Photo: RNZ/Patrice Allen Police say a woman who has been reported missing in Canterbury has been found deceased. They said the 54-year-old was last seen in Woodend Beach yesterday morning. The death is not suspicious, police said. RNZ Related Stories Strong winds fan fire in Canterbury high country Castle Hill fire remains too difficult to contain Milk price boost for South Island farmers Temporary solution to help growing school Lodge destroyed; crews hopeful of securing blaze Gridlock traffic forcing truckies to take risks Rain set to help contain scrub fire Evacuations urged as blaze continues to spread Woman charged, baby's death unexplained Council seeking new designs after mix-up Poultry farm staff going through ‘tough time’ 'Grave concerns' for missing climbers More