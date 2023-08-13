More snow for some

Southern ski fields will be hoping tonight's forecast brings a healthy dumping of white powder to the slopes. File photo: Rachel Kind/The Remarkables

The Queenstown and Wānaka ski fields are forecast to get a decent dumping of snow overnight to provide a fresh start for skiers this week.

The news is not so rosy for the central North Island ski fields, says MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor, with the potential for a dusting of snow rather than a good dump.

She said a cold front is moving up the South Island today bringing freezing temperatures and snow down to 400m in Fiordland and 600m to 700m in the mountain ranges with the Milford Rd set to close tonight.

This morning, MetService said cloud cover was acting as a cosy blanket, keeping some locations warmer overnight compared with the night before, especially around the central North Island.

The "Sunday Shiver Shoutout" went to Twizel with -3°C and Waiouru with -1°C.

The alpine passes are also expected to see some snow, with MetService issuing a raft of road snowfall warnings for overnight tonight into Monday morning.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Valid: 6 hours from 7:00am Mon 14 Aug to 1:00pm Mon 14 Aug

Forecast: Snow is forecast to lower to 900 metres Monday morning, and 1 cm of snow may settle on the road. Further snow showers are expected from Monday evening and this warning may be extended.



Arthurs Pass (SH73)

Valid: 14 hours from 3:00am Mon 14 Aug to 5:00pm Mon 14 Aug

Forecast: Snow is forecast to lower to 700 metres, and 1 to 2 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit. Further snow showers are expected from Monday evening and this warning may be extended.



Haast Pass (SH6)

Valid: 14 hours from 1:00am Mon 14 Aug to 3:00pm Mon 14 Aug

Forecast: Snow is forecast to lower to 400 metres, and 4 to 8 cm of snow may settle on the road.



Lindis Pass (SH8)

Valid: 9 hours from 9:00pm Sun 13 Aug to 6:00am Mon 14 Aug

Forecast: Snow is forecast to lower to 500 metres, and 1 to 2 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500 metres. Possible further snow showers from Monday afternoon and this warning may be extended.



Crown Range Road

Valid: 9 hours from 9:00pm Sun 13 Aug to 6:00am Mon 14 Aug

Forecast: Snow is forecast to lower to 500 metres, and 1 to 2 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500 metres. Possible further snow showers from Monday afternoon and this warning may be extended.



Milford Road (SH94)

Valid: 35 hours from 1:00pm Sun 13 Aug to 12:00am Tue 15 Aug

Forecast: A brief period of snow possible this afternoon and 2 to 4 cm may settle on the road near the tunnel. Further snow is expected from this evening and should lower to 300 metres early Monday morning. From 9pm Sunday to midnight Monday, expect 25 to 40 cm of snow (or possibly more) to accumulate near the tunnel, with lesser amounts to 300 metres. Further snowfall is expected on Tuesday and this warning may be extended.