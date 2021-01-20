More snow as unsettled summer continues

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There's fresh snow on the tops around Queenstown today, after a dusting on some peaks in the Lakes area yesterday.
Weatherwatch says temperatures will be down in many places as a storm near Stewart Island slowly tracks eastwards, dredging up the cold change.
The forecaster said most of New Zealand would be below average today temperature-wise, and single-digit highs were likely through some parts of Otago and Southland,
The Remarkables ski area had about 5-10cm of snow overnight, a spokeswoman said. They were expecting a few more snow showers throughout the day then possibly another 10-15cm tonight.
Coronet Peak had a dusting of 3-6cm down the bottom and around 10cm at the summit.
Gale westerlies were possible in exposed places.
Rain and strong winds were predicted again for Thursday, before conditions eased on Friday.