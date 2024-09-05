More surf lifesavers set to patrol Canterbury beaches this summer

Paid life guards patrol the Waikuku, Pegasus and Woodend beaches during December and January. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Some Canterbury beaches will have more patrols this summer after a local council deemed water safety a "must-have" for the region.

Waimakariri district councillors voted to increase its surf lifesaving budget by 23 percent, approving an additional $22,597 for the 2024/25 summer season, which equates to $1.84 per ratepayer.

However, one councillor voted against the funding boost, saying surf lifesaving organisations could look at user-pay options - an idea flatly rejected by the deputy mayor.

The extra funding will allow Life Saving New Zealand to increase its patrol days over the summer and provide wage increases.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon last month called on councils to focus on essential services and "rein in the fantasies" on spending.

Councillors queried whether funding Surf Lifesaving was a ‘‘nice-to-have’’ or a ‘‘must-have’’.

Cr Paul Williams voted against the funding increase and suggested the Waikuku Beach Surf Life Saving Club look at alternative funding options like user-pays, such as a collection at the beach.

But Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson said the council had a responsibility.

‘‘If not us, who? Who is responsible? I’m not sure rattling a box at the beach is a viable option, if you are relying on people to keep loose change in their budgie smugglers.

‘‘You cannot put a value on saving a life at sea. It is horrific in any event.’’

Councillor Robbie Brine said it was ‘‘absolutely essential’’ the region’s beaches were patrolled by professional lifeguards, while councillor Al Blackie said he would find it ‘‘bizarre’’ if anyone suggested saving a life was ‘‘a nice-to-have’’.

Mayor Dan Gordon said he did have concerns about funding requests being received after the Long Term Plan has been adopted, but he supported the extra funding.

‘‘This is about ensuring people on our beaches are safe.’’

Councillors Brent Cairns and Philip Redmond said the Woodend-Sefton Community Board has been asking for increased funding for beach patrols for several years.

Cr Redmond said Woodend-Sefton Community Board chairperson Shona Powell had indicated funding the beach patrols was ‘‘a big bang for buck’’, given population increases and the beaches served the whole district.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand has paid patrols at the Waikuku, Pegasus and Woodend beaches on weekdays during the school holidays.

It is planning to increase paid patrol days from 85 to 99 days, including 39 days at Waikuku Beach and 30 days at both Pegasus and Woodend beaches, with 10 life guards employed during December and January.

Council staff will liaise with Surf Life Saving New Zealand, the Woodend-Sefton Community Board and other stakeholders to confirm the patrol dates.

A budget of $118,090 was approved for the 2024/25 season in the Long Term Plan.

The Waikuku Beach Surf Life Saving Club also provides volunteer patrols at Waikuku Beach during weekends from Show Weekend until March.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.