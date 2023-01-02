New location draws thousands for Market Day

The Kurow Market Day was held yesterday for the first time in two years. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Back and bigger than ever.

The annual Kurow Market Day returned to town yesterday after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It had been relocated from the main street to the railway reserve on Gordon St because of the increase in cost.

There were 92 stalls in total, selling various homemade gifts, as well as food and drinks.

Local farmers were also on hand selling fresh fruit and vegetables.

There was live music from buskers.

Children were well entertained with a wide range of activities including pony rides, fire truck rides and even a balloon artist.

The event was a rousing success, Kurow Festival Day Committee spokesman Jonathan Brocas said.

"It was a perfect day for it.

"Everyone seemed to have a really, really good day, [a] really fun day."

The committee was initially afraid that moving the market day away from the main street would hurt the local businesses, he said.

"But, it didn’t. The town was full of people. There was a lot of vehicles and a lot of people wandering around town. It didn’t stop people going into the shops in town."

He estimated there were "six plus maybe up to six and a-half [thousand people]" at the event.

The market capped off a busy weekend for the town as they also hosted their Christmas Races on Friday.

Mr Brocas was excited about the possibility to expand the event in the future.

- By Nic Duff