New subdivision proposed for Amberley

The proposed new development at 115 Amberley Beach Rd, with other developments in east Amberley. Image: Hurunui District Council

A proposed new subdivision could add up to 49 new houses to the growing Amberley township.

The Hurunui District Council has accepted a private plan change from Everlasting Developments Ltd, to build a new sub-division on a 4ha section on Amberley Beach Road, for notification.

Everlasting Developments Ltd plans to create up to 49 sections with an average size of 600 square metres, with the smallest sections being 400 square metres.

While she supported the proposal being notified, Mayor Marie Black said she will be interested ‘‘in the discussion around traffic movements’’ in the area.

The potential impact on access to The Clearing sub-division nearby will also need to be considered.

The 4ha property is zoned rural in the Hurunui District Plan.

In a report to the council’s strategy and community committee, consultant planner Andrew Maclennan said the site was surrounded by a mix of rural, rural residential and residential properties.

To the northwest of the site is the Tekoa Estate sub-division with large sections of more than 2000 square metres, while to the west is The Clearing sub-division with properties ranging from 300 to 800 square metres.

The Ngāi Tahu-owned Proseed seed orchard, which supplies pinus radiata, douglas-fir, cypress and eucalyptus seeds to the forestry sector, is to the north of the site.

Mr Maclennan said the developer has been engaging with Ngāi Tahu to mitigate any potential issues.

In its South Ward Spatial Plan adopted last year, the council identified opportunities for expansion to the northwest of the township and to the north of the site.

‘‘While this document does not have any statutory weight, it has been through public consultation and adopted by the council to provide long-term strategic direction for the south ward,’’ Mr Maclennan said.

The private plan change will now be subject to a public submission and hearing process.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.