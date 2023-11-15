No decision on Hanmer Springs 'flyride' till next year

Photo: Supplied by Hurunui District Council

The fate of the proposed flyride in Hanmer Springs will not be known until next year.

An Environment Court hearing scheduled to start on Monday, November 6, did not go ahead due to illness.

It has now been rescheduled to 2024, but no date has been set.

A consent was granted to the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa by a Hurunui District Council appointed commissioner last year.

The resource consent application was to install and operate a gravity-based recreation activity at Conical Hill Reserve.

But it was appealed to the Environment Court by The Friends of Conical Hill Incorporated, with a hearing held in February.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned but was due to resume last week.

It is the latest adrenaline venture for the Canterbury tourist town. Two new $3.2 million water slides opened last month at the Hanmer Springs pools.

During the consent process, submitters opposed to the flyride said it would have a visual impact on the recreation character, biodiversity and horse trails of the area.

Concerns were also raised about parking, traffic congestion, noise, along with the risk of fire, and devaluation of properties.

Supporters believed the venture would bring value and benefits to the Hanmer Springs community and the wider district, and promote the village as a fun, healthy and interactive place to visit.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air