No decision on Hanmer Springs 'flyride' till next year

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An Environment Court hearing scheduled to start on Monday, November 6, did not go ahead due to illness.
It has now been rescheduled to 2024, but no date has been set.
A consent was granted to the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa by a Hurunui District Council appointed commissioner last year.
The resource consent application was to install and operate a gravity-based recreation activity at Conical Hill Reserve.
The hearing was subsequently adjourned but was due to resume last week.
It is the latest adrenaline venture for the Canterbury tourist town. Two new $3.2 million water slides opened last month at the Hanmer Springs pools.
During the consent process, submitters opposed to the flyride said it would have a visual impact on the recreation character, biodiversity and horse trails of the area.
Concerns were also raised about parking, traffic congestion, noise, along with the risk of fire, and devaluation of properties.
Supporters believed the venture would bring value and benefits to the Hanmer Springs community and the wider district, and promote the village as a fun, healthy and interactive place to visit.
-By David Hill
Local Democracy Reporter
■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air