North Canterbury farmer stands down as wool board chair

Former Wool Research Organisation of NZ chairman Andy Fox had sought another three-year term. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

North Canterbury farmer Andy Fox has turned down the offer of only one more year on a major wool research board and will step down as its chairman.

The two-term farmer director for the Wool Research Organisation of New Zealand (Wronz) was keen to serve another three-year term, but was disappointed when this was declined by the Meat and Wool Trust.

The trust is responsible for three grower director appointments with two other bodies selecting another three directors on the six-person board.

Southland farmer Roger Carruthers was appointed by the trust to replace Mr Fox on the Wronz board with current director Andrew Morrison becoming the new chairman.

Mr Fox said he felt he had little option after being sent a letter by the trust to not seek re-election.

‘‘I had really enjoyed my six years in the role with Wronz and was looking forward to doing another one term of three years, but the Meat and Wool Trust only offered me a year and I felt there was a lot of work to do after that.

"Having spent between 10 and 30 hours for the last five or six years on it I thought if that’s all they’re going to offer I will put my efforts elsewhere so I am looking for other work as it was something I really felt passionate about.’’

In the meantime, he is putting more effort into farm work on his dryland sheep and beef property, Foxdown, in Scargill and will continue to be a chairman for the North Canterbury Farmers Trust and EB Milton Charitable Trust which gives out about $400,000 of grants a year to disadvantaged youths.

Mr Fox said he would also have more time to build a second Canopy Camping farm-stay structure on the farm after the success of the first one.

He said he had enjoyed being part of the progress made at Wronz as it moved to commit almost a third of its reserves to take the commercialisation of research further.

‘‘Quite often a lot of research organisations do the research and kick it out the door hoping it will be commercialised, but Wronz made an active decision to actually take this New Uses for Strong Wool programme further into commercialisation to enhance its chance for success and to make sure we keep the focus trying to keep the value and new product back to the grower through the vehicle of an increased wool price.

"You often hear New Zealanders are really good at R&D, but are not good at the T which is the transfer ... and with this particular science we were really keen to take it as far as we can.’’

Mr Fox said he remained disappointed with the decision made, but at least improved prices for wool, lamb and mutton had combined with a good beef market and more rain to lift the outlook of North Canterbury farming.

Southland sheep and beef farmer Andrew Morrison will become the new chairman. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

Wronz appointed Mr Morrison, a Southland sheep and beef farmer, as its new chairman. He sits on the boards of Ovis Management Ltd and AgResearch and was a former chairman of Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

Mr Morrison said in a statement he was pleased to be appointed chairman at a critical time for the wool industry when farmers were looking for a lift in prices.

He said Wronz played a strong role as the specialist funder of research, development, and knowledge transfer for wool after its harvest with its focus on helping create and deliver innovative, value-added wool products to help raise farmer returns.

“As a farmer, I know wool prices are not where they need to be. Wronz is dedicated to helping farmers unlock new opportunities and improving the long-term sustainability and profitability of the industry.

"This includes the continuation of initiatives such as the ground breaking New Uses for Strong Wool programme, which has the potential to transform the future of the wool industry.’’

He said the board wanted to acknowledge the contribution of Mr Fox during his tenure, who always had an eye on securing a better outcome for strong wool growers.

“Andy guided the organisation as it took forward the game-changing New Uses for Strong Wool programme. Under Andy’s leadership, Wronz committed to the build of a pilot plant facility on the Lincoln University campus and undertook a partnership with the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures Fund to explore commercialisation of the New Uses Programme.”

Mr Carruthers and his wife, Kirsty, have owned and operated a 300ha sheep and arable farm in Southland for the past nine years.

Before this, he had a successful international corporate career in the pharmaceutical industry, and since returning to New Zealand, has held several governance roles.

The Meat and Wool Trust has nine directors with an office registered in Wellington.

