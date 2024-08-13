Number of Methven board members won't be reduced

Ashburton District Council has been convinced to retain five members on the Methven Community Board rather than reduce it to four. Photo: LDR

The Methven Community Board has successfully argued to remain at five elected members.

Board members Alan Lock, Megan Fitzgerald, and Robin Jenkinson faced the Ashburton District Council at a representation review hearing on Wednesday to challenge the council’s proposal to reduce the board by one member from five to four.

“The towns growing and we need to make sure we represent that, and future-proof it for the next six years,” Fitzgerald said.

“Five members bring very differing skills and experiences through the board, and more touch points into the community.”

Having an odd number at the table, even including the two councillors that sit on the board, provides a balance and reduces the need for a chairperson to use a casting vote, Jenkinson said.

Mayor Neil Brown said submissions had made a good case to retain the status quo and the councillors decided to retain the five elected board members.

There had been a submission calling for a reduction of Ashburton Ward councillors from five to four but it was discounted as it doesn’t the population-member ratio legislative requirements.

That means the only changes in the representation review are that the community board area will be redrawn to cater for the town’s growth and the Ashburton boundary will be extended to cater for urban expansion around the Trevors Road area.

The final proposal will come to the council on September 4 to be adopted for public notification until October 12.

If any appeals or objections are received, the proposal will go to the Local Government Commission to make a final determination.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.