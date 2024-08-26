Obituary: Farewell to a true blue detective

Detective Craig Clare served 30 years with New Zealand police, including 20 in the CIB. Photo: Police

Like all good investigators, Canterbury Detective Craig Clare had the passion and tenacity to see things through.

He loved his family, his friends and his job; proudly serving 30 years with the New Zealand police, 20 of those in the CIB.

Tragically, no amount of passion or tenacity was enough to see Craig through his greatest trial, and on August 4, after an illness, he died aged 55.

Craig joined the police in 1994 as a member of Recruit Wing 150.

He spent his early years in the job in Counties Manukau, before transferring to Canterbury in 1998.

In 2006, he qualified as a detective and for the last eight years worked in Ashburton CIB.

Detective Craig Clare and his wife Lani on a recent trip to Aoraki Mount Cook. Photo: Police

Policing runs in Craig’s family and as a young man, it was a ride-along with his uncle, Rob Robinson (who went on to become the 29th Commissioner of Police), that cemented his decision to join..

Speaking at Craig’s funeral, Rob said, “I was particularly proud of Craig when he chose a police career.

“He followed in the footsteps of his direct ancestors as far back as the mid-1800s in Northern Ireland, where his fifth and sixth generation grandfathers were a constable and superintendent respectively.

“Just as I was proud of Craig’s police service, I was equally proud to be his Commissioner. He was never slow in providing direct and honest feedback when he thought I ‘had lost the plot’ or ‘was getting a bit spineless’.”

Detective Craig Clare (right) and his uncle Rob Robinson who went on to become the 29th Commissioner of Police. Photo: Police

Craig’s Ashburton CIB colleague Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh echoes those sentiments saying you could rely on Craig to tell you how it was.

“Craig had a passion for investigating organised crime and gangs,” said Welsh.

“He loved getting into the detail of these investigations, sorting through data to pinpoint the link in the chain that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

“He cared deeply about this community and loved nothing more than locking up people who were dealing drugs and causing damage or presenting a risk to good people.

“He was never truly off duty – he always had his eyes open and was taking in what was going on around him, frequently calling in to report suspicious vehicles and behaviour.

“We will all miss his quick humour and the one-liners he used to drop into a conversation, as well as his knowledge, honesty and integrity.”

Former patrol dog Mint came out of retirement for the day to pay his respects. Photo: Police

Craig was farewelled in Ashburton with a police guard of honour following a service to celebrate his life.

Aoraki Area Commander Vicki Walker says it was heart-warming to see so many police staff honour Craig’s service, with both former and serving members in attendance.

“Craig will be greatly missed by our team,” saysWalker.

“He was a dedicated police officer who fought for what he believed in.

“Our thoughts also go out to Craig’s wife Lani (pictured right, with Craig on a recent trip to Aoraki Mount Cook) and his wider family as they come to terms with their loss.”

Staff from across the district formed a guard of honour for Detective Craig Clare. Photo: Police

Canterbury police District Commander Tony Hill has fond memories of working with Craig.

Speaking at the funeral, he recalled an incident when Craig issued a warning instead of charging a burglar for breaking into someone’s house.

“It wasn’t a popular decision at the time,” he said.

“But it was entirely the right thing to do because it turned out the burglar had helped himself to his neighbour’s pantry to feed his hungry family.

“On behalf of New Zealand police, we thank Craig for the lives he changed, the service he provided and for the people in our team who are better off from having worked with him.

“We all join to make a difference; Craig achieved his difference many times over.”

-Ten One Magazine