One dead after crash in Tasman

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Gardner Valley Rd and the Coastal Highway, Upper Moutere, about 3.50pm on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said one person had died at the scene and a number of others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious.
State Highway 60 was closed while the serious crash unit examined the scene but was fully reopened last night.