One dead after crash in Tasman

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Upper Moutere. Photo: NZME

One person has died after a crash in the Tasman district.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Gardner Valley Rd and the Coastal Highway, Upper Moutere, about 3.50pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said one person had died at the scene and a number of others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

State Highway 60 was closed while the serious crash unit examined the scene but was fully reopened last night.