One dead after overnight crash in Canterbury

One person died at the scene of a crash in Canterbury's Lewis Pass on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Lewis Pass Rd (State Highway 7) about 9.50pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Island Hills and Hurunui District stations spent almost two hours at the scene.

Despite their efforts, one person died at the scene.

The police serious crash unit carried out a scene examination overnight to determine the cause of the crash.