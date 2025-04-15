One killed near Culverden, serious crash at Leithfield

A person has died following a crash on a highway near Culverden in Canterbury.



Emergency services were called to a serious two-vehicle crash in Culverden Rd, on State Highway 7, about 3.10pm today.

Another person has suffered moderate injuries, police said in a statement.

Culverden Rd remained closed, with diversions in place, while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area if possible.

Serious crash in Leithfield

About two hours later, emergency services were attending a serious crash on SH1 in Leithfield, North Canterbury.

In a statement, police said they were called to a collision involving one vehicle near the intersection with Mays Rd about 5.15pm.

The road was closed and diversions were in place.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

- APL