Two killed in Canterbury crashes

Two people have died in serious crashes in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to a collision on State Highway 1 in Leithfield, North Canterbury, about 5.15pm today.

In a statement, police later confirmed that one person was killed in the single-vehicle crash near the intersection with Mays Rd.

The highway is open, however the entrance to Mays Rd would be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area, if possible.

Earlier, a person died following a crash involving two vehicles on SH7 near Culverden, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene, in Culverden Rd, about 3.10pm.

Another person suffered moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended.

