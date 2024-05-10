Oxford landfill decision expected soon

Olivia Smith, of Oxford, expressed her opposition to an industrial landfill being proposed on Trigg Rd, Oxford, by creating her own sign. Photo: Supplied

After a three-year wait, a quarry operator hopes to finally know whether he has the green light to build a landfill in North Canterbury.

Woodstock Quarries Ltd submitted resource consent applications in 2021 with Environment Canterbury and the Waimakariri District Council to develop a landfill at 513 Trigg Road, View Hill, near Oxford.

The landfill proposal sparked widespread community concern, with around 400 submissions received on the plan.

Woodstock Quarries Ltd director Darryn Shepherd said he looked forward to finally getting a decision.

‘‘It has been three years with ECan, but six years all up.

‘‘Hopefully it does get closed and we will be a step closer to the end of the process.

‘‘All I can do is just carry on working and wait for the decision.’’

Around 100 people packed into the Ashley Rugby Club rooms in February to express their opposition to a proposed landfill at White Rock in North Canterbury. Photo: David Hill

Environment Canterbury (ECan) consents planning manager Aurora Grant said the applicant filed a final right of reply by the April 29 deadline, but the Commissioners have to decide if they have any further questions.

If no further information is required, the hearing will be closed and a decision will be due 15 working days later, Ms Grant said.

During the consent process, opponents questioned the need for another landfill when the Kate Valley Landfill had capacity and the Burwood Resource Recovery Park landfill in Christchurch was closed in 2019 due to a lack of use.

The Oxford-Ohoka Community Board submitted against the landfill, raising concerns about traffic effects, fire safety, dust, operational logistics and amenity effects.

Meanwhile, Environment Canterbury has received a resource consent application for a proposed managed fill landfill by Protranz Earthmoving Ltd.

The Christchurch-based company plans to establish the landfill at its quarry at White Rock, near North Loburn, in North Canterbury.

‘‘The applicant has requested public notification and we are now working through the application,’’ Ms Grant said.

Around 100 residents attended a public meeting in Loburn in February to express their concerns about the proposed landfill.

Residents were concerned about the risks to groundwater and the Karetu River, which a dozen households rely on for drinking and stock water.

They also believed the quarry was unstable due to the limestone and porous rock, and the underground springs.

Protranz general manager Shaun Coakley said the company has completed site investigations and was completing technical reports to address factors such as stability, ground conditions and groundwater seepage.

The Waimakariri District Council has also received a resource consent from Protranz to construct and operate a managed fill landfill.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.