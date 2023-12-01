Plan to make waterfront hot pools even bigger

A proposed hot pool and spa complex on Kaikōura's waterfront could be bigger than originally planned.

Kaikōura Springs Ltd wants to expand its proposed hot pools on the Esplanade to 3000sq m.

On Wednesday, the Kaikōura District Council agreed to publicly notify the expansion request.

A lease was granted to Kaikōura Springs Ltd last year to occupy 2400sq m of reserve land while it developed a proposal for a hot pools, spa and wellness centre.

It is planned for the site of the former Kaikōura Lions Community Pool, which was destroyed in the 2016 earthquake.

The company has completed a feasibility study and developed a cultural narrative with Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura since the lease was granted, a report written by council chief executive Will Doughty said.

Kaikōura Springs Ltd has also run an architectural design competition to develop a concept design.

‘‘This work has highlighted an increasing market confidence and positive market demand for the development,’’

In the proposal presented to Wednesday’s council meeting, some of the original 2400sq m land would be taken back to include in the council’s link pathway.

An additional area of 934sq m would be added to the project site to extend it to 3000sq m.

Community facilities, including a toilet and shower block, playground and barbecue area, would need to be relocated at the developer’s expense, the report said.

Public consultation will be open from December 1 to January 22, before the council makes a final decision.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.