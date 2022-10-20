Sudima hotel opens in Kaikoura

Doors open . . . The $35 million, 4.5 star Sudima Kaikoura is now open for business.PHOTO: DAVID HILL

The doors of Kaikoura’s first ever 4.5-star hotel have opened, in time to welcome the expected increase in travellers to the region for summer.

The 120-room hotel is on the Esplanade, only 1km from the town centre, boasts views of the mountains and seas from every room.

It features luxury-style amenities with an indoor/outdoor seating restaurant and bar, Hiku, heated pool and gym.

In addition to providing much-needed accommodation and hosting facilities to the region, the new $35 million Sudima Kaikoura will also be a vital source of employment for more than 40 staff.

It will also become an important part of the local economy as it continues to recover from the impacts of the 2016 earthquake and Covid.

Sudima Hotels COO, Les Morgan, says, Kaikoura is an important part of New Zealand’s international and domestic tourism offering, and Sudima is proud to be part of the hospitality offering in the region.

‘‘We know that having more accommodation options for travellers, such as our 4.5-star hotel, will help to bring additional and high-spending category of tourists, which will have a positive impact across the region as those tourism dollars are spent locally.”

‘‘Kaikoura is an area of great natural beauty and it is a privilege to share our Sudima hotels’ great hospitality and values with guests who come to enjoy its wonders.’’

Recently appointed Hotel Manager Brad McGlynn says, he is looking forward to ensuring guests are treated to a worldclass experience that is steeped in the hotel group’s values of sustainable and socially responsible accommodation.

Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle says the Sudima is a first class addition to Kaikoura’s tourism offering and a fantastic boost to the local economy and employment.

‘‘Kaikoura is going from strength to strength, and thanks to visionary partners like Sudima Hotels we are looking forward to a bright future.’’

Constructed by Kirk Roberts Consulting, the innovative modular design reduced waste and increased efficiency during the build. A distinctive feature of the hotel is its expansive art gallery style atrium where local Maori works from the area will be exhibited.

The atrium links through to the Hiku restaurant and bar on the ground floor with 180-degree views of the ocean and beyond.

CEO of Kirk Roberts Consulting, Jade Kirk says, the company is proud to deliver a world-class hotel, with its innovative design features unique to its coastal location.

‘‘All guests will enjoy amazing views that extend from the ground floor throughout the whole hotel.

‘‘To be able to showcase the local history from this unique area of New Zealand is something you won’t find anywhere else in the world.’’

The exhibition of local Maori heritage is reflective of a positive relationship between Sudima Hotels, Kirk Roberts and local iwi Te Runanga o Kaikoura, hapu of Ngai Tahu, who have a special connection to the whales that often grace the area.

The restaurant, Hiku, is inspired by, and pays homage to, Kaikoura’s most iconic attraction, with the name ‘Hiku’ coming from the Maori word for ‘whale tail’.

It is also influenced by the strong history, modern culture and heritage of the area.

Hiku is a modern all-day restaurant bringing flavours that reflect Kaikoura itself, from the land to the sea. Hiku offers delicious, relaxed New Zealand fare inspired bythe surrounds.