Police name fourth victim of Canterbury crash

Photo: ODT files

The names of all four victims of a fatal crash on State Highway 8 near Lake Pukaki on Saturday have been released.

Gavin James William Beere, 85, of Christchurch, was killed in the crash involving two cars and a motorcycle about 1.30pm on State Highway 8, between Hayan and Tekapo Canal Rds.

Malaysian Canterbury University students Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni, 21, and Wan Adlina Alisa, 20, both of Christchurch, also died in the crash.

The crash also claimed the life of Ashburton motorcyclist Phillip Wayne Woodham, 71.

"Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time," a spokesperson said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."