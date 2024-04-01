Fourth person dies following SH8 crash near Tekapo

A fourth person has died following a crash on State Highway 8 near Lake Tekapo on Saturday.

Three people were initially confirmed dead at the scene, and a further three were airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Two other people sustained moderate injuries.

Police this morning confirmed a fourth death, saying it was one of the people seriously injured.

The crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle and happened about 1.30pm on SH8, between Hayman Rd and Tekapo Canal Rd.

Malaysian media reports earlier said University of Canterbury students Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa, both of Malaysia, were killed in the accident.

The motorcyclist was also killed. His name has not yet been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Police said the incident would require "a complex and lengthy investigation".

The accident was followed 90 minutes later by a second three-vehicle crash nearby, at the intersection of SH8 and Tekapo-Twizel Rd.

One person received serious injuries in the crash, while nine others received injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The death announced this morning brings the Easter holiday road toll to seven.

The official Easter holiday period began at 4pm on Thursday and ends at 6am tomorrow.