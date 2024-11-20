Principals 'perplexed' over teacher-only day fuss

Matt Barlow checks up on a class of year 7/8 students at Amuri Area School. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Canterbury principals say they are feeling ‘‘perplexed’’ about the fuss around teacher-only days.

The principals were responding to comments from Associate Education Minister David Seymour suggesting schools would no longer be allowed to hold teacher-only days during the school term.

Ministry of Education guidelines allow for up to 10 teacher-only days a year, provided schools are open for lessons 380 half-days a year.

This year schools had two additional Government-mandated curriculum days to support the new curriculum rollout, meaning they will only be open for 376 half-days.

Education Minister Erica Stanford has said the Ministry of Education will be making use of teacher-only days next year to support primary schools with the new maths curriculum rollout.

Amuri Area School principal Matt Barlow said teacher-only days are used for planning, preparation and staff training.

‘‘The content has shifted since the change of government, but the focus has not. I am a bit perplexed by Minister Seymour’s comments, as we are required to be open for instruction for 380 half-days each year.’’

He said the school planned to be open for 380 half-days next year, but there was confusion over planned the curriculum days.

Next year’s curriculum days are for year 0 to 8 teachers, but the area school has students from year 0 to 13.

Oxford Area School principal Mike Hart said curriculum days have been held in a common week during the term to provide opportunities for regional collaboration.

He said a joint teacher-only day was normally held in term 1 for the 13 schools in the Ka ¯hui Ako (community of learning) to work together.

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney said the extra curriculum days proved to be ‘‘extremely useful’’ due to the ‘‘shambles’’ with the new level 1 NCEA curriculum rollout.

‘‘It was very difficult and really stressful for our staff. It was like building the plane as it flies. Some of our teachers have to go back and reteach material because the new material arrived too late.’’

A survey by the Post Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua, completed by teachers at more than 200 schools, found there was widespread dissatisfaction with the rollout.

It found 86 per cent of respondents had concerns with increased workload, 83 per cent were concerned resources arrived too late, and 75 per cent were dissatisfied with support from the Ministry of Education and the New Zealand Qualifications Authority.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.