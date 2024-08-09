Quad bike warning after four farmers die in three weeks

Photo: File / Getty Images

WorkSafe is reinforcing quad bike safety messages after four farmers have been killed in quad bike accidents in the past three weeks.

WorkSafe is investigating all four fatalities, the first of which occurred on July 18 in Wairarapa.

It was followed by the death of Canterbury farmer Neil Evans after a crash on his family’s Omihi farm, near Amberley, on July 22.

Then on July 26 there was a fatality in Southland and, most recently, another in Northland on July 30.

All four incidents coincided with the start of lambing and calving season.

And on July 15, two people in the Tasman District were injured after a quad bike rolled on a farm in Mahana.

WorkSafe principal inspector Graham Bates said their sympathy was with every family and community mourning these sudden deaths.

"Although our investigations are in their early stages, the trend is worrying enough for us to sound the alarm already.

"Sloped surfaces and steep terrain can be especially problematic and have, sadly, been a factor in some of the recent cases."

Bates said doing a risk assessment of terrain and tasks must be the top priority for farm workers before getting on a quad bike - especially at this time of the year.

"Farm vehicle incidents are one of the top two causes of workplace deaths in Aotearoa, which is why agriculture is a priority sector under WorkSafe's new strategy.

"We are targeting the biggest risks and working with the sector to improve health and safety in agriculture."

WorkSafe messages to reduce harm on farm