Sheep dog trial captain killed on Canterbury farm

Neil Evans. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

The person killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Amberley on Monday has been named.

The Press has reported North Canterbury farmer Neil Evans died in the crash at his family’s Omihi farm.

Emergency services were called to a property after the incident was reported just before 11.30am.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene," a police spokesperson said yesterday.

WorkSafe was notified and the serious crash unit was called to the scene.

The Press reported Evans was the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trialling team’s captain.

A local farmer, who didn’t want to be named, told The Press Evans was a mentor to “hundreds” of sheep dog owners.

“He was such a good community person and a martyr around here,” the farmer said.

“A fantastic joker. It’s such a tragedy and will have a massive impact on the community here.”