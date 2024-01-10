Residents oppose solar farm

Brookside residents are opposing an 111ha solar farm proposed for Buckleys Rd and Branch Drain Rd. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A group of Brookside residents are getting ready to fight the second application for a solar farm.

KeaX is applying for resource consent to build a 111ha solar farm on land along Buckleys Rd and Branch Drain Rd, about 10km north of Leeston.

If approved, the solar array will comprise about 140,000 tracking solar panels. Once operational the solar array will be capable of generating up to about 50 megawatts of AC power and 75 megawatts of DC power – renewable electricity to be fed back into the grid via the Brookside substation.

It is the second time the company has applied for a resource consent. The first was declined in March last year.

This map displays the boundaries of the proposed solar farm, near Leeston.

One of eight opposers, retired ecologist Ray Henderson lives about 500m from the planned installation and argues the panels would cause environmental harm to the soil.

Henderson said those opposing the application are working together as a group.

He said over time solar panels can leak heavy metals and other chemicals into the soil.

“The applicant asserts he will maintain the productivity of the land through irrigation, yet there are no details . . . furthermore, there is no information on how he will limit heavy metals and leachates that make the land less productive,” he said.

Henderson said he has gathered evidence over the past year to present to the hearing commissioner.

KeaX managing director Campbell McMath disputes Henderson’s view and says the project will improve soil condition.

“Solar panels are not classified as hazardous. There are many examples around New Zealand and the world where solar panels are used in close proximity to humans,” McMath said.

The solar panels will be on highly productive land, but McMath said the land will also be used for things such as grazing sheep under the panels.

“There are many reports showing a higher quality wool from solar farms, and better animal husbandry, as the animals are not as stressed in the baking sun – they can shelter from wind, rain and snow.”

At the first resource consent hearing the commissioner declined the application for not meeting the standard to pass the highly productive land requirement.

McMath said KeaX has provided more evidence on the future productivity of the land.

Henderson is also opposing the application for noise, potential glare and fire risk.

No date has been set for the hearing, but it is likely to be in March.