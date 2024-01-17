Schools overcome teacher shortages

Jason Reid. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

North Canterbury schools have overcome a teacher shortage and are ready for 2024.

A global teacher shortage meant local schools were competing against Auckland principals at Otago and Canterbury University recruiting days.

Kaiapoi High School principal Jason Reid began advertising earlier than usual and is pleased with the calibre of his new staff.

‘‘It makes you feel good when you see the quality of graduates. There are some energetic and vibrant, go-getter young, and some older, trainee teachers.

‘‘Those are the people we need in our schools.’’

Among the new recruits is a new deputy principal, with Nathan Sandes moving to Kaiapoi from Darfield High School.

Mr Sandes will replace Remihana Emery, who is taking over as associate principal at Rangiora High School.

Next year three teachers are taking refreshment leave, a provision in the collective agreement which allowed teachers to take a year of unpaid leave ‘‘to explore new experiences or develop new skills’’, Mr Reid said.

‘‘It provides the really valuable opportunity to bring someone new into the school. They learn the culture of the school and often end up staying.’’

Simon Green, an advocate for principals and boards of trustees throughout Otago and Canterbury, said staff recruitment had been more successful for most principals compared to this time last year.

‘‘Primary principals in particular were quick to get their vacancies advertised this year, with many securing their teachers for 2024 before the beginning of the fourth term.’’

The new primary teachers collective agreement allowed for increased classroom release time, meaning principals needed to find more part time teachers, he said.

Relievers were in short supply, requiring some principals to step into the classroom this year, something almost unheard of at secondary schools.

In secondary schools, maths, technology and Te Reo teacher vacancies continued to be hard to fill.

Mr Green works as a leadership adviser with Evaluation Associates, supporting principals and boards across Otago and Canterbury.

He is also the Rangiora High School board of trustees presiding member.

North Canterbury schools appeared to be faring better than other schools around the country.

The Ministry of Education has said enrolment numbers for South Island teacher training courses have returned to pre-Covid levels.

But it acknowledged there is a global shortage of teachers.

The Government has significantly boosted funding over the last 12 months to fund initiatives aimed at attracting New Zealanders into teaching and to recruit talent from overseas.

A New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa spokesperson said there has been a significant increase in student numbers in the Auckland region, which is impacting on teacher numbers and contributing to the lack of relief teachers.

"We’ve heard primary schools have been trying to plan relief teachers for the year ahead at the same time to factor in staff illness and increased teacher release time.

"This has created a high demand and low supply market, causing stress for teachers and principals."

The spokesperson said low enrolments for teacher training courses has been a long term issue and research showed teachers "feel under-paid, under-valued and undermined''.

"It would help if politicians acknowledged the expertise of teachers and stayed out of the classroom, rather than using education as a political football."

Comment has also been sought from the Post Primary Teachers' Association.

By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.