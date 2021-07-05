Severe weather warning issued for Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The South Island is in for another battering from the weather, with severe weather warnings now in place for parts of Canterbury from tonight.
Gale force winds are forecast, followed by heavy rain and then snow over the next few days.
A Strong Wind Warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country from 11pm on Monday, with gusts reaching 130km/h.
"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," the Metservice says.
A Heavy Rain Watch is in place for the Canterbury headwaters about and south of Arthur's Pass from 8am to 10pm on Tuesday.
From tomorrow morning, heavy rain is forecast for the West Coast of the South Island which may cause slips and surface flooding.
MetService has warned streams and rivers may rise rapidly, with 20-30mm of rainfall expected per hour at its peak.
By Wednesday, a cold snap could bring heavy snow in the far south, with Fiordland, Southland and southern Otago all expecting snowfall below 100 metres overnight on Tuesday.
MetService said a couple of fronts expected to move over New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday will cause the heavy rain, strong wind and snow.
It comes after a large area of high pressure brought fine and frosty weather to most places over the weekend. The coldest temperatures recorded were -11.2C at South Waiouru in the North Island on Monday morning, while St Arnaud in the Nelson Lakes area recorded -9.4C.
"The high is starting to lose its grip on New Zealand today, and a pair of fronts will start making their presence felt on Tuesday," MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.
"Most places get a reprieve from the frosty mornings and instead get a period of wet and windy weather."
The West Coast will be the first place to feel the brunt of the incoming weather systems, with heavy rain and strong winds from Tuesday morning, then other parts of the country get a dose during the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday.
The bad weather is forecast to reach Wellington and Wairarapa by Tuesday afternoon and could cause damage to trees, powerlines and structures.
Click here to see latest weather warnings and watches.
Severe Weather Warnings & Watches
Issued at 9:43am Monday 5 Jul 2021
Severe gales and heavy rain for parts of central and southern New Zealand, and heavy snow possible in the far south.
A front approaches New Zealand from the Tasman Sea today and moves northwards across the South Island on Tuesday. This front is preceded by a strengthening and moist north to northwest flow, and followed by a cold southwest flow in the far south early Wednesday. Watches and Warnings for wind, rain, and snow are now in force for parts of central and southern New Zealand.
People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.
Heavy Rain Warning
Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.
Area: The ranges of Westland about and south of Otira
Valid: 14 hours from 8:00am to 10:00pm Tuesday
Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Expect 80 to 120mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h expected during Tuesday afternoon and evening, and thunderstorms possible.
Area: Fiordland north of Breaksea Sound
Valid: 12 hours from 11:00pm Monday to 11:00am Tuesday
Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Expect 70 to 100mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h expected during Tuesday morning.
Strong Wind Warning
Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.
Area: Wellington and Wairarapa about and south of Featherston
Valid: 12 hours from 2:00pm Tuesday to 2:00am Wednesday
Forecast: Severe gale north to northwesterlies are expected in exposed places, with gusts reaching 120 km/h.
Area: Canterbury High Country
Valid: 24 hours from 11:00pm Monday to 11:00pm Tuesday
Forecast: Severe gale north to northwesterlies are expected in exposed places, with gusts reaching 130 km/h.
Heavy Rain Watch
Area: The Nelson ranges west of Motueka
Valid: 6 hours from 5:00pm to 11:00pm Tuesday
Forecast: A brief period of heavy rain, and possible thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts may approach short-duration warning criteria.
Area: The Canterbury headwaters about and south of Arthurs Pass
Valid: 14 hours from 8:00am to 10:00pm Tuesday
Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 15km east of the main divide.
Area: The Otago headwaters
Valid: 12 hours from 3:00am to 3:00pm Tuesday
Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 15km east of the main divide.
Heavy Snow Watch
Area: Northern parts of Southland, and southern parts of Otago
Valid: 6 hours from 2:00am to 8:00am Wednesday
Forecast: Snow is forecast to lower to 100 metres overnight Tuesday and may briefly become heavy. Snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 400 metres during this time.
Area: Fiordland south of Dusky Sound
Valid: 9 hours from 9:00pm Tuesday to 6:00am Wednesday
Forecast: Snow is forecast to lower to 100 metres Tuesday night and may become heavy for a time. Snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 400 metres during this time.
Strong Wind Watch
Area: Taranaki about and south of the mountain, northern parts of Whanganui, and Taihape
Valid: 12 hours from 6:00pm Tuesday to 6:00am Wednesday
Forecast: North to northwest winds may approach severe gale at times.
Area: Marlborough
Valid: 14 hours from 9:00am to 11:00pm Tuesday
Forecast: North to northwest winds may approach severe gale at times.
Area: Inland parts of Otago
Valid: 24 hours from 3:00pm Monday to 3:00pm Tuesday
Forecast: North to northwest winds may approach severe gale at times.
Area: Southland west and north of Mossburn, also Fiordland
Valid: 26 hours from 9:00am Monday to 11:00am Tuesday
Forecast: North to northwest winds may approach severe gale at times.
An update for severe weather will be issued by 9:00pm Monday 5 Jul 2021.
