Severe weather warning issued for Canterbury

The South Island is in for another battering from the weather, with severe weather warnings now in place for parts of Canterbury from tonight.

Gale force winds are forecast, followed by heavy rain and then snow over the next few days.

A Strong Wind Warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country from 11pm on Monday, with gusts reaching 130km/h.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," the Metservice says.

A Heavy Rain Watch is in place for the Canterbury headwaters about and south of Arthur's Pass from 8am to 10pm on Tuesday.

From tomorrow morning, heavy rain is forecast for the West Coast of the South Island which may cause slips and surface flooding.

MetService has warned streams and rivers may rise rapidly, with 20-30mm of rainfall expected per hour at its peak.

By Wednesday, a cold snap could bring heavy snow in the far south, with Fiordland, Southland and southern Otago all expecting snowfall below 100 metres overnight on Tuesday.

MetService said a couple of fronts expected to move over New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday will cause the heavy rain, strong wind and snow.

It comes after a large area of high pressure brought fine and frosty weather to most places over the weekend. The coldest temperatures recorded were -11.2C at South Waiouru in the North Island on Monday morning, while St Arnaud in the Nelson Lakes area recorded -9.4C.

"The high is starting to lose its grip on New Zealand today, and a pair of fronts will start making their presence felt on Tuesday," MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

"Most places get a reprieve from the frosty mornings and instead get a period of wet and windy weather."

The West Coast will be the first place to feel the brunt of the incoming weather systems, with heavy rain and strong winds from Tuesday morning, then other parts of the country get a dose during the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The bad weather is forecast to reach Wellington and Wairarapa by Tuesday afternoon and could cause damage to trees, powerlines and structures.

Click here to see latest weather warnings and watches.

Severe Weather Warnings & Watches