Severe weather warnings for Canterbury

Parts of Canterbury will be under orange wind and rain warnings from early Thursday morning as the unsettled start to spring continues.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from early Thursday morning.

The headwaters should expect 60mm to 160mm of rain, with the heaviest falls expected late Thursday morning and afternoon about the divide.

There is minimal chance of the orange warning being upgraded to red, Metservice said.

The Canterbury high country will be under an orange strong wind warning from 9am on Thursday.

Metservice says to expect severe gale northwesterlies, gusting to 120km/h in exposed places.

"Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," Metservice said.

Meanwhile, an orange heavy rain warning has also been issued for Westland, while a heavy rain watch has been issued for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 3am to noon on Thursday.

The forecaster says rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 20km east of the main divide.

Rain developing in Fiordland this evening is expected to move north tomorrow morning, bringing heavy showers with hail in the South and snow lowering to 300 metres at night.

The rain is forecast to make its way up the country over the next few days.

MetService says the wintry weather will continue into Friday but conditions should start to ease later in the day.