Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Shooting of armed Canterbury man justified - IPCA

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    armed police rnz
    Photo: RNZ
    Police were justified in shooting a man armed with a knife and a crowbar in Canterbury, the Independent Police Conduct Authority says.

    About 7.30pm on June 25 last year, police responded to a report of a man confronting a family with a metal bar in Kaiapoi.

    Police located the man, who became aggressive while talking with them, police said.

    "The man advanced on the officers and as more police arrived, they made several unsuccessful attempts to subdue him, using pepper spray and tasers," police said in a statement.

    "After he entered a private property and again advanced on police, officers held a genuine fear the man would seriously harm or kill a member of the public or ... police.

    "As he advanced on one officer, another, fearing for his colleague's life, discharged his firearm towards the man."

    The first shots fired appeared to have no effect and the man continued to move towards police, they said.

    "Another officer discharged his weapon, causing the man to fall."

    Police provided immediate medical attention to the man, who was seriously injured but survived.

    Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the officers acted heroically in an unpredictable, fast-moving situation.

    "I am extremely proud of their actions. The responding staff tried to resolve the situation without force and had to make a call that no police officer wants to make.

    "While they were able to return home uninjured, this was a distressing incident for everyone involved," Hill said.

    RNZ

