Cromwell building 'extensively damaged' in blaze

Firefighters at the scene in Cromwell this evening. Photo: Kim Bowden

A commercial building in Cromwell has been extensively damaged by fire this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said crews were called to the scene, at the intersection of McNulty Rd and Barry Ave, about 6.15pm after reports of a well-involved fire.

He said it was initially reported that people may have been trapped in the building.

"Our crews are currently just looking to clear the building because it's being treated as persons reported," he said.

"They're looking to make sure that there's nobody inside the building at this stage and extinguish the fire.

"At the moment we're still working to do both of them and we're going from there."

In an update about 7.20pm Fenz said they had cleared the building, and the fire had been put out.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said it appeared the building had been extensively damaged.

Crews remained at the scene.

Two Cromwell crews were first on the scene and were supported by two more fire trucks, one from Clyde, one from Alexandra, and a command unit from Alexandra as well.