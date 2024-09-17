Snow falls in Canterbury, schools closed in Southland

Snow fell to sea level in parts of Canterbury on Tuesday morning.

Canterbury Weather Update's Facebook page said snow covered parts of North Canterbury overnight and on Tuesday morning.

Sleet and snow showers were reported in Rangiora and Pegasus, north of Christchurch.

MetService issued road snow warnings for Arthur’s Pass, Lewis Pass and Porters Pass, with flurries potentially reaching down to 200m in the Canterbury Plains.

Snow in Pegasus this morning. Photo: Facebook

Christchurch registered the coldest temperature in New Zealand overnight with 3 deg C at 9pm on Monday.

MetService said Banks Peninsula may also get snow down to about 200m to 300m.

Conditions in Christchurch started to clear at 8am but the snow was expected to linger in some areas until this evening.

Photo: Facebook

It comes as cold southerlies sweep up the country, bringing warnings and road closures.

MetService meteorologist John Law told RNZ there's been a dusting of snow at Mount Cook and some of the higher passes and showers in Southland and Otago.

Heavy snow watches are in place for Fiordland, Southland, south Otago, Stewart Island, and Taihape in the North Island.

Snow flurries have also been reported in Dunedin's hill suburbs.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) is closed, and there are snow warnings for Dunedin's Northern Motorway (SH1), the South Island's other alpine passes and the Crown Range Road.

The Lindis Pass (SH8) and SH93 Mataura to Clinton were closed for a time this morning but by 9am both had reopened. SH8 remains closed at Burkes Pass.

There are fallen trees as well as snow on the Milford Road, but NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said it was expected to reopen about 10am.

The Central Otago District Council says snow has been falling overnight around the Maniototo, with reports of about 5cm settling in St Bathans, Naseby and the Ida Valley.

The Danseys Pass road is closed owing to snow. NZTA said people driving between Palmerston and Kyeburn (SH85) and Mosgiel and Kyeburn (SH87) needed to take care owing to snow and ice.

Road gritting is being carried out across the region.

The Southland District Council says the following schools are closed: Te Tipua Primary School, Lumsden Primary School, Northern Southland College, Mossburn Primary School, Balfour Primary School.