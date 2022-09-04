Snow warning for Canterbury roads

Photo: Peter McIntosh/ ODT

A cold blast is set to bring snow for state highways and alpine passes throughout the country, with MetService advising snow showers for some Canterbury passes.

The heaviest falls are set to affect North Island roads, where between 6cm and 10cm of snow is forecast for the Napier-Taupo Road (State Highway 5) and the Desert Road (SH1) from 5pm on Monday until 3am on Tuesday.

In Canterbury, snow showers are set to affect highways from Sunday morning until Tuesday afternoon.

Arthur's Pass (SH73): Snow showers possible about higher parts of the road from 10am until 3pm on Sunday, but but little if any snow is expected to settle.

Lewis Pass (SH7): Snow is expected on the road from about 4pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday. Expect 2 to 3cm of snow to accumulate on the road.

Porters Pass (SH73): Rain is expected to turn to snow on Monday afternoon. Expect 2 to 4cm of snow to accumulate between 4pm on Monday and 4pm on Tuesday.

Further south, snow showers are also forecast for Dunedin's Northern Motorway (SH 1, Dunedin to Waitati) from 10pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

The showers are possible about the summit overnight then lowering to about 100 metres on Monday. Expect 1 to 2cm of snow to accumulate at times.

- ODT Online